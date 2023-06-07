Tallulah Willis says mom Demi Moore's marriage to Ashton Kutcher sent her into a ‘total dumpster fire’

Tallulah Willis struggled during her mom's relationship with Ashton Kutcher – declaring it sent her into a "total dumpster fire". Moore started dating Kutcher – who was 15 years her junior – in 2003, and Tallulah, 29, says she didn't understand her parents' fame until then.

Speaking on an episode of “Stars On Mars”, Tallulah explained: "I grew up in Idaho. And I knew my parents had this job that made them this thing and we got to do cool stuff, but I didn't fully understand ... "'It was like 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton. It was that moment, a lot was going on, and I really went inside of myself, and that did send me into like a total dumpster fire. It was really hard and I'm still unpacking." However, Tallulah says she was able to take away a lot of positives despite her negative experience, adding: "I found the other side of that, which is like I really love myself now and I love my family."

Moore and Kutcher got together in 2003 and married in 2005. They later split in 2011 and divorced in 2013. The “Two and a Half Men” star previously opened up about how he struggled to adapt to life as a stepfather to Tallulah and her two sisters after getting together with Moore, who was 40 at the time they started dating.