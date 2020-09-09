Tamar Braxton's boyfriend seeks restraining order

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend has filed for a restraining order against her, just one month after she thanked him for saving her life following her suspected overdose. The 43-year-old singer and TV personality recently heaped praise on David Adefeso for "saving her life" after he called the emergency services when he found her unconscious following a suspected overdose. But it seems their romance has taken a turn for the worse, as he has reportedly filed court documents asking that she be stopped from approaching him. According to TMZ, David requested the order of protection against the former 'The Real' host on Tuesday, although as of the time of writing, it is unclear what the circumstances around the order are and the Superior Court of Los Angeles does not currently have a record of the request. Tamar posted her thanks to David early last month for helping her following her overdose, which landed her in the hospital in July.

She wrote at the time: "I came here just to say this and then I'm logging off ... if you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things ... so I couldn't let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY ... Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life ...

"I'm so grateful. I was in our home lifeless & I'm sure finding me the way that you did couldn't have been easy. But know that people coming at you saying all this crazy stuff, isn't easy for me. (sic)"

In her post, the star also listed David and her seven-year-old son Logan - whom she has with ex Vincent Herbert - as her "priorities".

She added: "People have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what's really been going on.

“Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back!! I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or 'that's that African man' ... like I don't have a mind of my own, cause without THIS African man, I simply would not be here.

“Everything isn't political and your love for me is not that. You were here for me when NOBODY was and still is.

"YOU and Logan are priority. Thank you for being my Rock and now, my Angel on earth. I love you.. and although I been said yes in this old video... now and then, I couldn't imagine what life would be like if you weren't by my side. thank God I'm here and thank God for you (sic)"