Taylor Swift has sent a heartfelt note and some flowers to an injured fan who has been left hospitalised after a car crash. The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker tried to make Nashville fan Lindsay's recovery a bit easier after she was left with a broken back following the accident, and the star had the sweet gift delivered to try to give her a boost while she is in hospital.

The note read: "Lindsay- Hi buddy. I'm so sorry to hear about the accident, my heart aches knowing that such a wonderful person is having to go through this.

"I hope these flowers brighten your day. You're gonna rock that neck brace and soon we'll all be bopping at shows together again. Give hugs to your family for me. I am so happy you're okay. Love, Taylor."

Lindsay shared snaps of the gift and card alongside a video of her emotional reaction to the kind gesture on Twitter, and admitted she was in "complete shock".

She tweeted: "I finally stopped crying long enough to post that Taylor Swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note... I'm still in complete utter shock.

"@taylorswift13 @taylornation13 thank you so much. I love you endlessly, you have NO IDEA how much this meant to me... See u on tour bb. (sic)"

Meanwhile, it seems the grateful fan also has no idea how the 'I Knew You Were Trouble' singer heard about the accident, making the surprise gesture even more special to her.

She added: "On a side note. I have no Taylor follow and never had a notice EVER... So WHICH ONE OF YALL TOLD TAYLOR OR TAYLORNATION I NEED TO KNOW."

The sweet move from Taylor comes after she donated $113,000 to LGBTQ rights group Tennessee Equality Project (TEP).

Taylor wrote to TEP executive director Chris Sanders: "Dear Chris, I'm writing you to say that I'm so inspired by the work you do, specifically in organizing the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders standing up against the 'Slate of Hate' in our state legislature.

"Please convey my heartfelt thanks to them and accept this donation to support the work you and those leaders are doing. I'm so grateful that they're giving all people a place to worship."