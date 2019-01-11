Pitch Black Afro. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi

Local rapper Pitch Black Afro was charged with murder, premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice over the alleged killing of his wife, Catherine Modisane on Thursday, forcing the "Matofotofo" back in the public eye after he disappeared from the music scene almost five years ago. So where has been Pitch Black Afro been all this time?

Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, burst onto the music scene in 2004 with his debut album "Styling Gel". The album went on the sell 50 000 copies, becoming the best selling rap album in Africa. This album spawned hits such as "Matofotofo" and "Pitch Black Afro".

However, things started going south in 2006 where he reportedly assaulted a fan in a mall after he was asked where his second album is.

That same year, he dropped his second album, "Split Ends", which was a commercial and critical failure. This, however, did not deter the rapper as he dropped his third album "Zonke Bonke" in 2009, which also failed to impress.

In 2011, the rapper's career to another knock, after he allegedly was attacked outside a club in Rosebank where he sustained a leg injury resulting in him being unable to perform live. The "Izandla Phezulu" rapper then fell into financial turmoil not being able to fund his baller lifestyle, resulting in him losing his expensive cars, house and clothing.

Pitch Black Afro made a return in 2014 with his fourth album "Int’Emnandi" and has been doing smaller gigs but never quite managed to recapture the success when he launched his career.

Pitch Black is set to make his next court appearance on Tuesday. The case was postponed to January 15 for a bail application pending verification of his home address.



