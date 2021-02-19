The Weeknd gifted Super Bowl ring to commemorate halftime show

The Weeknd has been awarded a one-of-a-kind ring to commemorate his halftime show at the Super Bowl. The 31-year-old singer took to the stage at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on 7 February, and to mark the special occasion, he's had a one-of-a-kind ring designed for him by celebrity jeweller Elliot Eliantte. The eye-catching piece isn't an official Super Bowl ring, like those given to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this year's NFL champions. However, it includes 16 carats of VVS diamonds and the words "World Champions" are seen surrounding the Vince Lombardi trophy. The ring was commissioned by Cash, the co-founder of The Weeknd's record label, TMZ reports.

The Weeknd gifted Super Bowl ring to commemorate halftime show. Picture: Bang Showbiz

The spectacular piece of jewellery also features The Weeknd's name, the score from the game and the Pepsi logo, as the drinks company sponsored the event.

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker was gifted the ring on his birthday on February 17.

The Weeknd's halftime show performance saw the chart-topping singer perform on a stage that looked like a scaled-down version of the Las Vegas strip.

He sang a host of his best-known hits - including “Starboy”, “The Hills” and “I Can’t Feel My Face” - with the help of back-up singers and dancers.

During his performance, The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - also walked through a mirrored hallway surrounded by bandaged lookalikes.

Prior to the Super Bowl, the singer admitted to being inspired by Diana Ross' spectacular halftime show in 1996.

He shared: "She’s just so glamorous and the show just makes me smile.

"And she has a great exit with the helicopter - it lands in the middle of the field, she grabs onto it and flies off into the clouds, it’s like … I wish I could have done that, I wish I’d thought of it."