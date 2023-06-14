The Weeknd responds to ‘The Idol’ backlash over 'torture porn' sex scenes

The Weeknd has insisted “The Idol” sex scenes aren’t meant to be sexy. The 33-year-old singer and actor, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has responded to backlash over the intimate scenes in the second episode of the HBO show, with fans branding the series “torture porn”.

Asked if the scene in episode two was meant to be overtly sexy for viewers, he told “GQ” magazine: “No. There’s nothing sexy about it. When we use ‘Basic Instinct’ as a reference, we’re using Verhoeven. Watch video: “Verhoeven is the king of ’90’s satire thriller – yes, there’s moments of ‘sexy’ in his films but there are other moments that are very cheesy and hilarious.

“How ever you’re feeling watching that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters. “It’s all those emotions adding up to: This guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here.” Meanwhile, the star insisted the idea of not having a “consistent tone” has been deliberate.

“With this show, we love to play with the emotions. We’re puppet-mastering your feelings through the show. “It’s never a consistent tone, and that’s on purpose. No matter how dark a scene is, you can find the comedy in it.” His co-star Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp, also previously defended the show’s explicit scenes and creator Sam Levinson against accusations he has turned his new drama into “torture porn and a rape fantasy”.