This is why Michelle Obama, Melinda French Gates, Amal Clooney and Graça Machel are in Cape Town

During the discussion, the global powerhouses spoke on the value of the girl child, her education and the need for financial backing needed for the empowerment of young girls. Former US First Lady Michelle Obama, global philanthropist Melinda French Gates, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, and former SA and Mozambique First Lady Graça Machel led a discussion on ending child marriage. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers

Machel blamed parents for child marriages as they see their girl children as commodities and not valued as full human beings. The activist reminded everyone that in order for things to change, everyone needs to remember that a girl child is a full human being. Global philanthropist French Gates shared how that educating a boy or girl child was not an either or situation as the investment in the education of children will make a society better.

Obama, who wore a dress from South African luxury designer MaXhosa, called on those in power to open up the funding needed to help end child marriages.