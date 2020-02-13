Timbaland felt like a "superhero" when he was addicted to prescription drugs.
The 47-year-old producer grew reliant on opiods after he was prescribed them following a dental procedure and though he doesn't want to "glorify" his habit, he admitted the pills made him feel "amazing" and more confident.
He said: "It takes over you. It's something that takes over your body. I don't want to glorify it, but it feels amazing. It makes you feel like a superhero. It gave me confidence."
Timbaland admitted he initially thought the pills were helping him be more creative but eventually realised all he'd produced was a "hot mess".
Speaking on 'Tamron Hall', he said: "The pills make you function, but sometimes you would nod off while people were talking to you because it would make you fall asleep, but it would make you function because everything feels great.