Tom Cruise puts R585 million Colorado ranch up for sale

Movie star Tom Cruise has put his Colorado ranch up for sale for R585 million. The 58-year-old actor has decided to sell his 320-acre ranch in Telluride for R585 million. The property is where Tom lived for much of his marriage to Katie Holmes and is also where he was interviewed by chat-show host Oprah Winfrey. In fact, Oprah subsequently bought another property near to Tom's home after he took her on a tour of the ranch and showed her the stunning views from his property. Tom's luxurious abode boasts 11,512-square-feet of living space, which includes a 10,000-square-foot, four-bedroom main house, and a three-bedroom guest house.

The property also features a large eat-in kitchen, living room and a dining room, as well as a gym, a recreation room and a library.

In total, the property boasts seven bedrooms and nine full baths, in addition to a sports court for tennis, basketball or ice hockey, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reports.

Meanwhile, Tom recently visited a Covid-19 vaccination centre to thank the frontline workers administering vaccines to vulnerable patients.

The actor reportedly stopped off at the centre in London, where he met with NHS staff who have been working tirelessly amid the ongoing pandemic.

A source said: "It’s well known that Tom has been properly hammered by Covid as he tried to complete work on his next blockbuster.

"He told his team he wanted to pay his personal tribute to frontline health staff who have helped get movies back on track. He visited NHS staff at the ExCel Centre in East London.

"They were really shocked to see such a huge movie star. Tom wanted to keep it a secret and ensure it was a nice surprise for them."