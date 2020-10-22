Tom Daley: Knitting helps me relax

Olympic diving star Tom Daley loves knitting and crochet, as he says the hobbies help him "unwind". The 29-year-old diver – who has two-year-old son Robbie with husband Dustin Lance Black – loves to unwind by getting out his wool and needles and finds it the ideal way to switch off at the end of a long day’s training. He told Grazia magazine: “I don't do anything strenuous after training. To unwind, I like knitting and crochet. "Since lockdown, I've been knitting hats, scarves and ponchos. I crochet jumpers and headbands. “You can just be in the moment and switch off and step away from your phone before bed.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Olympics were postponed but Tom was grateful as it gave him more time to spend with his young son and to realise what’s important in life.

He said: “In a normal Olympic year, I'd be travelling here, there and everywhere to training camps and competitions and I'd barely get to see Robbie.

“He's grown and developed so much in lockdown and I would have missed that. It's given me perspective and I've realised what matters most: keeping everyone healthy."

Tom and Dustin also used the opportunity of being at home together more to give their house a makeover so it would feel more “homey”.

Tom explained: “One of our lockdown projects was to make our house cosier. We live in a converted factory with exposed brick and wood, which is cool but not so cosy.

“It feels more like a homey home now: we've added lots of rugs and pillows.

“We have a roof terrace, so we could get outside during quarantine."