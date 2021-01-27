Tory Lanez wants to speak out out about the Megan Thee Stallion case

Tory Lanez has filed a motion with the court to amend the current protective order surrounding the case, which doesn't allow him to speak publicly about the alleged Megan Thee Stallion shooting. Court documents provided to the New York Post's Page Six column, Lanez team claims the order is "significantly prejudicial" to the rapper and "jeopardises his right to a fair and judicial proceeding" as Megan is allowed to speak out as she's not subjected to the protective order. Tory previously pleaded not guilty to shooting Megan after he was charged with one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. A spokesperson from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed back in November that Tory had entered his plea through his attorney but did not attend himself. Tory previously insisted he's still friends with Megan - despite allegations he shot her.

The 28-year-old rap star said: "For the last three months of my life, I’ve been in this place where I’ve been bashed, I’ve been cut through - just people every single day just coming at me, coming at me, coming at me.

“It’s crazy because the whole thing about it is - when this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, came about, the whole time was like ...

"She knows what happened, I know what happened, we know that what you’re saying and what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name is are not true.

“It’s falsified information and it’s not accurate information. I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend. No matter what."