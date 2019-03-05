Travis Scott performs at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Picture: AP

Travis Scott reportedly deleted Instagram to prove his loyalty to Kylie Jenner after it was alleged that he had been speaking to other girls in his Instagram direct messages.



The couple have been the subject of rumours about the state of their relationship after Travis was allegedly caught chatting to other girls in his Instagram direct messages but he opted to close down his account on the photo-sharing site to show it wasn't anything untoward.





Sources also tell TMZ that he is flying back in between his tour dates to be with Kylie and their daughter Stormi more often.





Travis previously insisted there is a big misconception about how "real" Kylie is just because she is so famous and is a reality star.





He shared: "People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bulls**t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro. She's a Tim Burton fan, which is fire. Wes Anderson fan, which is fire. I like to just go outside and walk. Knowing a girl that famous, you'd think she's like, 'I need to go send somebody to do this for me,' or 'I need 15 motherf***ers around me,' but we just walk out the crib. Me, I hate cameras. I don't like people in my business.





"Going into a situation like that, you'd think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. 'Maybe she's into all the photos, or worried about this and that.' And then you realise she is normal as possible. I realised what really mattered to her, which is none of this s**t. She's the coolest motherf***er of all time."





And the 'Butterfly Effect' hitmaker would like to get married to Kylie "soon" but he wanted to "propose in a fire way" first.



