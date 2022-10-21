Travis Scott settles lawsuit with the family of an Astroworld victim

Travis Scott has privately settled a lawsuit with the family of an Astroworld victim. The 31-year-old rapper was headlining a concert at the Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas in November 2021 when a mass crowd crush claimed the lives of 10 people near the front of the stage.

He is now said to have reached a settlement, along with promoters Live Nation, regarding the death of the "beloved son" of the Acosta family, who passed away at the age of 21. Watch video: Without disclosing the terms of the settlement, lawyer Tony Buzbee wrote on Instagram: "The Buzbee Law Firm announced today that the claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled.

“The terms are confidential. Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.'" The lawsuit claimed that fans of Scott - who has two children with “The Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner - had only gone to the concert "for fun" and no families were ever warned that their loved ones had walked into a "dangerous situation", adding that the musician has a "history" of inciting violence through his lyrics and encouraging fans to rush to breach security by rushing to the front of the stage. The “Goosebumps” hitmaker is yet to face a host of other lawsuits regarding the incident that left thousands injured and - while it has been reported that he did not partake in the discussions surrounding the settlement with the Acosta family - claimed that he had "lost his family" as a result of the deaths.

