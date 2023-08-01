Travis Scott's team hit back after being labelled 'stunningly tone-deaf' over Astroworld comments

After Scott’s team accused law enforcement of trying to "sabotage" his new album with the release of their investigation into the deaths of a number of fans at his Astroworld concert in 2021, attorney Bob Hilliard, who is representing the family of 10-year-old victim Ezra Blount, hit out.

Hilliard told TMZ: "For an artist making his living with music, these are stunningly tone-deaf comments about this preventable tragedy that took so many lives and injured so many.

"Of course they would only focus on how the report's release date hurts their album sales instead of the facts contained inside of the report.

"For Mr. Scott to allow his lawyers and spokespeople to make the reckless and untrue statement that just because he was not indicted means he's blame-free is arrogant and insulting to the memory of 10-year-old Ezra as well as the other victims of this terrible night."