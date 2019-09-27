Tristan Thompson has called his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian a "beautiful diamond" in a now-deleted Instagram comment.
The 28-year-old basketball player may have split from the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star - the mother of his 17-month-old daughter True - in February after he kissed Jordyn Woods but he couldn't resist making a flirty comment on her Instagram account.
Khloe shared a selfie in which the sun was behind her and captioned her Instagram post: "May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream."
In a now-deleted comment, Tristan wrote: "The sun is shining bright on a beautiful [diamond].(sic)"
His comment came a few days after the NBA star left another compliment on one of his ex-girlfriend's posts.