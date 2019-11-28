Tristan Thompson has hailed Khloe Kardashian as "perfection" in a flirty Instagram comment.
The 28-year-old basketball player may have split from the "Revenge Body" host earlier this year amid claims he had shared a kiss with family friend Jordyn Woods, but he is still leaving flirty comments on her Instagram posts.
Khloe - who has 19-month-old daughter True with Tristan - shared a photo of herself in a white long-sleeved body suit and high heels to promote her Good American clothing brand and her former partner wrote: "[heart eye emoji] WOW! PERFECTION! WOW [princess and heart emojis] (sic)"
Tristan regularly likes or comments on the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's posts.
In September, Khloe shared a selfie in which the sun was behind her and captioned her Instagram post: "May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream."