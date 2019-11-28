Tristan Thompson calls Khloe Kardashian 'perfection'









Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Picture: Bang Showbiz Tristan Thompson has hailed Khloe Kardashian as "perfection" in a flirty Instagram comment. The 28-year-old basketball player may have split from the "Revenge Body" host earlier this year amid claims he had shared a kiss with family friend Jordyn Woods, but he is still leaving flirty comments on her Instagram posts. Khloe - who has 19-month-old daughter True with Tristan - shared a photo of herself in a white long-sleeved body suit and high heels to promote her Good American clothing brand and her former partner wrote: "[heart eye emoji] WOW! PERFECTION! WOW [princess and heart emojis] (sic)" Tristan regularly likes or comments on the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's posts. In September, Khloe shared a selfie in which the sun was behind her and captioned her Instagram post: "May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream."

In a now-deleted comment, Tristan wrote: "The sun is shining bright on a beautiful [diamond].(sic)"

And a few days before, the NBA star had left another compliment on one of his ex-girlfriend's posts.

In a photo of Khloe "channeling Anna Nicole Smith from her Guess campaign", Tristan called it "perfection" and added a heart-eyes emoji but later deleted his comment.

The 35-year-old reality star recently admitted she was tired of receiving "countless" attention from Tristan in the wake of his kiss with Jordyn, so decided to get a therapist involved to stop any interaction between them turning sour.

In scenes aired on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', she said: "All Tristan does is sent countless amounts of flowers, calls, texts, and I just haven't been ready to talk to him because I feel like it's going to turn into a screaming match and I don't care to scream. But I said that I would be willing for the first time to speak to him if there's a therapist involved."