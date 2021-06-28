Tristan Thompson wishes Khloe Kardashian a happy birthday

Tristan Thompson has praised Khloe Kardashian as “the most loving human being” he’s ever met in honour of her 37th birthday, despite the fact they split earlier this month. The 30-year-old NBA professional was recently reported to have split from the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, but that didn’t stop Tristan from taking to Instagram on Sunday to heap praise on Khloe to mark her 37th birthday.

Alongside a series of pictures of himself with Khloe, Tristan – who has three-year-old daughter True with the beauty – wrote: Happy birthday @khloekardashian “Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day. (sic)” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13)

Meanwhile, a source recently said Khloe is trying to "transition into being friendly co-parents" with Tristan after their recent split. An insider said: "Khloe still loves Tristan and honestly, would take him back in a heartbeat, but that’s not happening any time soon. "They spent pretty much 24/7 together and now that she broke up with him, they’re not around each other as much anymore. She’s trying to just adjust and transition into being friendly co-parents and separate her emotions from him."

Khloe is reportedly determined to retain a healthy relationship with the NBA star for the sake of their daughter, however, she's also struggling to trust Tristan after their recent break-up. The insider explained: "She struggles because Tristan is the father of True, and she wants to be on good terms with him but is having trouble because she sees him as a cheater and thinks it’ll continue to happen if she takes him back."