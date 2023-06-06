Independent Online
Tweeps react to Drake’s card getting declined: ‘Being broke doesn’t feel as bad now’

Drake. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

Twitter users have been taking to the social media platform over the past few days to comment on a viral video that showed Canadian Grammy Award-winning star Drake’s card getting declined as he tried to make a payment.

The incident occurred during a live stream on Kick on Saturday night as Drake promoted Stake, an online betting platform that he’s partnered with and regularly punts on social media.

The “Gods Plan” hitmaker’s card was declined when he tried to make a donation of $500 (about R9 600) to a random streamer. Drake tried to laugh off the incident, reacting with a light-hearted gasp of “embarrassing” before looking off camera.

“If drakes card declines that's gotta be a problem wit Visa or sumn ain't no way 😭😭,” responded @ents8933.

@meccaglobal added, “No it actually means he’s been making multiple / duplicate purchases and visa pick up as a “Fraud” it happened to me – that’s actually a good thing when your bank see all these purchases they put a block on your card and call you or you call them to say yes it’s me @Drake”.

More on this

“dam that's crazy,” commented @chalupabatmangg. Let me know when we got a gofundme setup for him”.

The gaffe made @goldiel0ccs feel a little better. “Being a broke n**** doesn’t feel as bad now,” she said.

During the stream, Drake jokingly asked Kick owners to do a business deal with Yachty. “Yo, listen, I don’t know who owns Kick, but I know the chat wants to see Yachty go live,” he said.

“I’ve been telling him I feel like he can take over Kick. That’s just a little business idea for whoever owns Kick. They need to cut the check for my brother.”

