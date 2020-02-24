Snoop Dogg is set to appear on "Red Table Talk" with Jada Pinkett-Smith and fans are divided about his upcoming appearance.
The "Let's Get Blown" rapper landed in hot water earlier this month when he responded to Gayle King's interview with WNBA’s Lisa Leslie where she discussed fallen NBA star Kobe Bryant's rape allegations.
In a video posted on social media, Snoop is heard saying "Back off, b*tch, before we come get you".
Following the backlash, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" hitmaker posted an apology and said "2 wrongs don’t make it right time to heal".
It seems that his apology tour is still ongoing since he is set to appear on the next episode of "Red Table Talk" with Jada Pinkett-Smith on Wednesday.