Tweeps react to 'Red Table Talk' preview with Snoop Dogg









Snoop Dogg. Picture: Facebook Screenshot Snoop Dogg is set to appear on "Red Table Talk" with Jada Pinkett-Smith and fans are divided about his upcoming appearance. The "Let's Get Blown" rapper landed in hot water earlier this month when he responded to Gayle King's interview with WNBA’s Lisa Leslie where she discussed fallen NBA star Kobe Bryant's rape allegations. In a video posted on social media, Snoop is heard saying "Back off, b*tch, before we come get you". Following the backlash, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" hitmaker posted an apology and said "2 wrongs don’t make it right time to heal". It seems that his apology tour is still ongoing since he is set to appear on the next episode of "Red Table Talk" with Jada Pinkett-Smith on Wednesday.

In a preview for the episode shared on Sunday, Pinkett-Smith is seen saying that when she saw Snoop's comments to Gayle, her heart dropped and that she felt his comments were not just directed at Gayle but to black women in general.

Tweeps are divided about the Snoop's appearance on the show with some siding with Pinkett-Smith while others still disagree with Gayle King's interview.

This is wonderful, we men have to imagine ourselves speaking to our mother or sister everytime we speak to any woman. — olugraphics (@olugraphics) February 23, 2020

Every woman in this comment section that thinks what Snoop said was acceptable is a disgrace. He would never to Martha Stewart but again, the black woman is the most disrespected woman in America. Couldn't have said it better than this https://t.co/iWTcKFehbW — Necole Kane (@hellonecole) February 23, 2020

Jada : When snoop called gayle a b*tch . he was targeting all black women



Those of us with sense : pic.twitter.com/64F85Vu8t5 — ✨Queen of Zamunda✨👑 (@JoyyUnSpeakable) February 23, 2020

JADA, sis? He addressed GAYLE at the beginning of his statement and ONLY Gayle. The guilt trip you’re trying to send him on save the ticket. @SnoopDogg hope you ain’t feel any different leaving this interview KING. You said what you said AND apologized BEFORE this bullsh t. 😒 https://t.co/PyoyKpp8s0 — 🅲🆁🅴🅰🆂🅴 💔 🅶🅾🅳 (@TRE16oz) February 23, 2020

I'm so tired of this FAKE "I'm every woman" feminist trash. Snoop was calling out Gayle King & Gayle King only. When will black women like Gayle be held accountable for their treasonous actions? Jada is just playing the Hollyweird liberal position even on "her" Facebook show. 🙄 https://t.co/GDwOe8dfqp — Nicole's View (@BLKLiberation84) February 23, 2020

A respected Black man passes away.



An uglass Black wanna be white woman spits on his name.



A Black man grieves his friend and calls out previously mentioned wannabe.



A different dumb ass Black woman reprimands Black man?



This ain’t it, Jada. https://t.co/TbiZbdp6QI — Transforming.💜💛💜💛 (@QueenOHarts) February 23, 2020

Jada has been trying to rehabilitate misogynistic rappers for half her life. Isn't she tired? — ZOZIBINI is Miss Universe 👑 (@Cleo04patra) February 23, 2020



