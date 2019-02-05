Actor Liam Neeson arrives for the world premiere of Widows at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto. Picture: Reuters

Hollywood actor Liam Neeson came under fire on Monday after he admitted he wanted to "kill" a "black bastard" in revenge after a woman he knows was raped.

During an interview with The Independent newspaper, the 'Taken' star said he was filled with "primal" rage after a woman he knows gave him a description, saying he was black, of her rapist hoping to find a man that fit the description and fight him. 

Neeson did admit later in the interview that his confession was "horrible" and that he learned his lesson from his horrible attitude. 

However, tweeps did not take kindly to his initial comments and shared their reactions on the microblogging site.