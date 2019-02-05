Actor Liam Neeson arrives for the world premiere of Widows at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto. Picture: Reuters

Hollywood actor Liam Neeson came under fire on Monday after he admitted he wanted to "kill" a "black bastard" in revenge after a woman he knows was raped. During an interview with The Independent newspaper, the 'Taken' star said he was filled with "primal" rage after a woman he knows gave him a description, saying he was black, of her rapist hoping to find a man that fit the description and fight him.

Neeson did admit later in the interview that his confession was "horrible" and that he learned his lesson from his horrible attitude.

However, tweeps did not take kindly to his initial comments and shared their reactions on the microblogging site.

Liam Neeson tells the world he wanted to lynch a stranger and people are arguing over whether or not he should be forgiven. I..whew. NOPE. — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) February 5, 2019

Black fans of Liam Neeson realizing he’s hated us his entire career pic.twitter.com/lnD6XNuzLM — fat ass kelly price🦄 (@heyyitsjanea) February 4, 2019

Nobody:



Liam Neeson: Yeah,I’ve gone nigger hunting before — William Rufus DaMane King (@rod4short) February 4, 2019

When your minding your businesses being black and Liam neeson turns the corner pic.twitter.com/iLIZA19YJT — Kami guru (@sheloves8am) February 4, 2019

How Black Twitter looking at Liam Neeson right now pic.twitter.com/954ysnx3ck — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 4, 2019

Countless innocent blk men have been killed in this country alone by wht men hopped up on self-righteousness and patriarchy setting out to avenge the virtue of wht women, some who indeed were assaulted but many who weren’t. I seem to recall a movie: Birth of a Nation #LiamNeeson — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) February 5, 2019



