Twitter restores Kanye West's account

Twitter has restored Kanye West’s account. The microblogging platform - which recently rebranded to X - has given the ‘Bound 2’ rapper, 46, his posting privileges after he was removed from the site for inciting anti-semitism and violence towards Jewish people.

At the time of the ban, Elon Musk - who purchased the website for $44-billion - said that the musician had "violated our rule against incitement to violence,” and that his account would be frozen. This comes after West - who changed his name to Ye in November 2021 - posted a litany of offensive messages like a symbol that merged the Star of David and a swastika.

In the months prior, he also posted further hateful messages about Jewish people that prompted brands like adidas - who he collaborated with to bring his Yeezy clothing line to life - to drop him. In March 2022, West was banned from Instagram for a 24-hour period after a campaign of harassment against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah, the ex-host of ‘The Daily Show’.