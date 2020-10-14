'Two and a Half Men' star Conchata Ferrell has died aged 77

“Two and a Half Men” star Conchata Ferrell has died aged 77, after complications following a cardiac arrest. The actress, who was best known for her role as housekeeper Berta in the CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men”, died on Monday after complications following a cardiac arrest. According to Deadline, Conchata was surrounded by family when she died at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California. The star was nominated for three Emmy Awards during her career, including two nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her part in “Two and a Half Men”, where she starred alongside the likes of Charlie Sheen. And in a moving tribute posted to social media, Charlie wrote: "An absolute sweetheart a consummate pro a genuine friend a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your ‘people’ keeping was perfect."

Fellow co-star Jon Cryer also paid tribute, writing: “She was a beautiful human. Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

In July, Conchata was moved into a long-term care facility after more than a month in the intensive care unit, TMZ reported at the time, following a cardiac arrest.

The actress landed herself in hospital in May after feeling ill, and sources said at the time the illness was related to an infection she battled back in December.

TMZ reported Conchata spent just a few days in hospital before suffering her cardiac arrest, which lasted for around 10 minutes.

When the actress was moved to a treatment centre, she was put on a respirator and dialysis, and was reported in July to be stable and semi-conscious, with sources saying she was aware of her surroundings, but couldn’t talk or communicate.

She is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.