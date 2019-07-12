Tyrese Gibson. Picture: Bridget Besaw Gorman/AP

Tyrese Gibson is banned from sharing photos of his daughter online. The 'Fast of the Furious' star has previously been embroiled in a bitter custody battle with ex-wife Norma Mitchell over their only child, Shayla, and he's revealed that under the terms of their agreement, he can't make public photos of himself and the youngster.

However, Tyrese couldn't resist sharing a tribute to Shayla on her 12th birthday on Thursday, July 11, so shared a gallery of pictures on Instagram with his daughter's face blurred out, but admitted the post could "cost him".

He wrote: "Let me get out the way early....... I have a court order in place that says I can't post any pics with my daughter.

"I'm almost sure every proud father out there don't realize how lucky they are that they can post every proud moment that have of their daughters..... This post might cost me in the end but my daughter just turned 12 today and I'm just jumping for joy cause she's my first born...

"She's so smart, she's so powerful and mature.... She's so kind to everyone and curious about everything.... She's such a great big sister and she told me the other day that her greatest gift is being my daughter and a big sister........

"Happy Birthday SHAYLA GIBSON!!! You have changed my life forever and ever."

The 40-year-old star who also has daughter Soraya, 21 months, with wife Samantha - went on to praise the USA's World Cup winning female soccer team for inspiring his daughter.

He wrote: "ps to the women's USA winning team you have done SO much for my daughters confidence not only did you win... But you're winning from ALL of the statements you're making! Shayla loves soccer and your win has taken her love for the game into new heights! #ProudFather. (sic)"

Tyrese ended his post by vowing to always be a "present" father because of the poor relationship he had with his own dad growing up.

He wrote: "My father wasn't there for me.... Over the years I'm overly committed myself to being present and being a father.... That's truly how you #BreakTheCycle"

Bang Showbiz