Tyson Beckford says Kanye West isn't 'ready' to become President

Kanye West isn't "ready" to be the US President, according to Tyson Beckford. The chart-topping rap star recently reaffirmed his ambition to run for political office, but Tyson thinks it would be a terrible idea and has encouraged Kanye to stick to what he knows. He said: "This is where I always get into trouble because I speak the truth. I don't know what's going on, but he's really getting himself in a pot of tea that's not ready for him. "I try to never speak bad. I've seen him and his lady, [wife Kim Kardashian], do some positive things, and I kind of wish they would just stay on that. That vibe running a country - it's not an easy thing." Tyson thinks the US needs to choose the most capable person for the role, rather than the person with the biggest profile.

He told Us Weekly: "It's time that we don't pick people because they're popular.

"I think we need to start picking people because it's something that they do for a living. It's like, if you get on a plane and there's no pilot and then one of the customers says, 'OK, I'm going to get up and fly.'

"Are you going to deboard the plane, or are you going to stay on the plane and take this flight? I'm not getting on a plane with a pilot ... who's not a pilot. That's just crazy."

Tyson added that he wants a "healthy, sound-minded person" as the President.

He explained: "I'm not trying to diss the guy, but sometimes we've seen him do some things that wasn't normal. And then the excuse was, 'Oh, I came off of a medication.'

"I don't want anybody running for president that needs medication. We want a healthy, sound-minded person."