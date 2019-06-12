Priyanka Chopra chats to a young woman during one of her UNICEF trips. Picture: Instagram

Unicef will honour Indian actress Priyanka Chopra with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the Unicef Snowflake Ball in December. Priyanka, a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights, took to Twitter and wrote: "So humbled. Thank you Unicef for honouring me with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the Unicef Snowflake Ball in December."

The event will be held on December 3 in New York.

The 36-year-old says her work for UNICEF means everything to her.

"My work with Unicef on behalf of all the world's children means everything to me. Here's to peace, freedom and the right to education," she added.

Priyanka has worked with Unicef since 2006 and was appointed the national and global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016, respectively. She promotes various causes such as environment, health and education, and women's rights and is particularly vocal about gender equality and feminism.

On the acting front, the "Isn't It Romantic" actress has wrapped up shooting for Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink" with Farhan Akhtar.