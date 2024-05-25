US rapper Nicki Minaj arrested in Amsterdam for alleged possession of marijuana

US rapper Nicki Minaj has been detained at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on suspicion of possessing soft drugs, Dutch media reported Saturday. The singer was due to perform a show in Britain later Saturday and posted images on social media of her being questioned by officials.

Police confirmed to AFP that they had detained a 41-year-old American woman but declined to confirm directly that it was Minaj. "We never confirm the identity of a person in custody but I can confirm we have arrested a 41-year-old woman suspected of trying to export soft drugs to another country," Robert Kapel, a military police spokesman, told AFP. "The interrogation is still ongoing," Kapel added.

The rapper posted on X that authorities told her they had found cannabis in her luggage, which she said belonged to her security personnel. "Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him," she wrote on X, referring to marijuana joints. "Now they said I have to go five mins away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct," she said. "It's to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories."

😩 now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024 A common misconception outside the Netherlands is that dope is legal in the country, home to world-famous coffee shops (which actually sell pot) that are a huge draw for cannabis smokers. The consumption of small quantities of cannabis is technically illegal but police choose not to enforce the law as part of a "tolerance" policy in place since the 1970s.