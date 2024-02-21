Vanessa Williams to star as Miranda Priestly in the stage adaptation of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ with Elton John’s music

”The Devil Wears Prada“ is hitting the theatre stage and the iconic role of Miranda Priestly is being portrayed by actress Vanessa Williams. The new musical is based on the best-selling 2003 novel and the hit 2006 film - which recently hit streaming platform Netflix. Meryl Streep played Priestly and Anne Hathaway, Andy in the 2006 film.

The production will play at London’s Dominion Theatre from October 2024 and will feature the original score by Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John. South African philanthropist, actress, radio personality and patron of the arts, Carolyn Steyn shared on Facebook her involvement in the production with her followers. Steyn is well-known for being the founder of “67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day”, an initiative which has become a global movement, mobilising thousands of active members, both in South Africa and around the world to crochet and knit blankets.

Over the years, Steyn has worked on radio shows on both 5FM and Radio Today. She also co-hosted the television talk show “Tongue in Cheek”, together with Anele Mdoda, Shashi Naidoo and Michael de Pinna on SABC3. “I am so proud and absolutely delighted to be involved as a patron and investor in Sir Elton John’s forthcoming West End musical ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ which opens at the Dominion Theatre in October,” she wrote in post. “Exciting news released by the company today is that Vanessa Williams will lead the cast playing Miranda Priestly!”