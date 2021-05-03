Victoria Beckham marks David Beckham's birthday

Victoria Beckham has wished her “very special husband” David Beckham a happy birthday as he turned 46 on Sunday.

The 47-year-old singer and fashion designer took to Instagram to heap praise on her spouse – with whom she has Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and Harper, nine – on his special day.

Alongside a picture of the pair cuddling, she wrote: Looks like you’re catching me up!! To a very special husband and the most incredible daddy x Happy birthday we all love you so so much x @davidbeckham x (sic)”

Victoria also shared a picture of David posing with balloon sculptures with the likeness of his football team Inter Miami CF, for which he serves as president and co-owner.

She wrote alongside the second picture: “Birthday boy @davidbeckham with his @intermiamicf team mates!! X Happy Birthday!!! (sic)”

David also received online birthday tributes from his three sons, who all have their own Instagram accounts.

Brooklyn – who is engaged to Nicola Peltz – shared some throwbacks of himself as a baby with his father, and wrote: "Happy birthday to the most incredible dad. I hope to be the amazing dad you are today xx I love you so much. (sic)”

Whilst Romeo posted a recent photo of himself and the birthday boy singing together at an intimate beach gathering for Victoria's recent birthday.

He captioned the pictures: "Happy birthday dad !!!! I love u so much and hope you have the most amazing day (sic)”

And Cruz added on a picture of himself and David at dinner: "Happy birthday dad have a great day love you (sic)”

David’s daughter Harper is too young for social media, but Victoria took to her Instagram story to post a picture of the father-daughter duo on her youngest child’s behalf.

Alongside it, she wrote: "Birthday kisses from Harper Seven!"