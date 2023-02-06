Viola Davis achieves EGOT status at Grammy Awards

Viola Davis achieved EGOT status at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The 57-year-old actress became the fourth black person to scoop the honour - wins at the Emmys, Oscars, Tonys and Grammys - when her memoir “Finding Me” was honoured at Los Angeles' Crypto Arena with the Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording accolade.

Story continues below Advertisement

Taking to the stage to accept the honour, she said: “I wrote this book to honour the six-year-old Viola, to honour her, to honour her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything. “It has just been such a journey. I just EGOT!” The “How To Get Away With Murder” actress went on to thank the people who worked alongside her on the book and gave a special shout-out to her husband, Julius Tennon and their 12-year-old daughter Genesis.

She said: "You are my life, my joy. You are the best chapter in this book. Thank you.” Only 18 people have achieved EGOT status, including Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson and John Legend. Davis earned her first Tony in 2001 for “King Hedley II” and a second in 2010 for the Broadway production of “Fences”.

Story continues below Advertisement