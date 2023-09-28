Wands up for Dumbledore: ‘Harry Potter’ star Sir Michael Gambon dies

Many ‘Harry Potter’ fans will know Michael Gambon as Dumbledore in the film series. But to the older generation, Gambon was a renowned theatre and film star, who had an illustrious career spanning more than six decades.

According to his family, the 82-year-old died peacefully in hospital. “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” said a statement issued by his wife and son, Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon to the Independent. “Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Born in Dublin to a working class family, Gambon’s mother was a seamstress and his father an engineer. He left school at age 15 and took up an apprentice job as a toolmaker and eventually qualified as an engineer at 21, the Daily Mail reported. A year later, he went into acting.

Gambon started his career alongside Sir Laurence Olivier in London theatre productions. Thereafter, he moved onto doing TV series; his most memorable roles being French detective Jules Maigret in ITV series ‘Maigret’, and BBC series ‘The Singing Detective’. Gambon’s star catapulted to super status when he was cast as Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight ‘Harry Potter’ films, and in 1999 he was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth.