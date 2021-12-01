WATCH: Adele and Megan Thee Stallion's 'collab' goes viral on TikTok
Share this article:
Adele might have said that she doesn’t make music for TikTok, but it looks like she got her first viral sound on the app.
Last week, Twitter user @ramsthulani_ posed a very funny question asking why the “My Little Love” songstress doesn’t have background singers.
The initial response was tweeps laughing and making fun of it since Adele’s music doesn’t lend itself to background dancers.
How come Adele never has any back up dancers?— T H U L A N I (@ramsthulani_) November 23, 2021
sad songs have no dance moves.. https://t.co/31xKhEwsyg— Stulla THE General 🇰🇪 (@HILLA254) November 24, 2021
Because her music is made for crying, you think I'm checking The choreography at her shows. Fuck no, I'm texting exes from 2013 https://t.co/gf69wokjwf— Bottom .05% Onlyfans Fritzgerald 🇭🇹 🇺🇸 (@Fritzgerald96) November 24, 2021
this literally doesn’t make any sense… what Adele song even requires back up dancers? https://t.co/COvyknHHPV— 💥BING BONG💥 (@iamsophialashay) November 24, 2021
However, Black Twitter had other plans and started superimposing some of Adele’s songs over dancing videos, creating too much enjoyment from the Twitterverse.
Say less https://t.co/tWdzPjZ9az pic.twitter.com/GezuryoC5I— Mugiwara⁷ no Yoncé⁴🤴🏾🐝💜 (@mugiwaranoyonce) November 24, 2021
I get it mna… https://t.co/IeG7ZHN5YX pic.twitter.com/PgwB5owhpp— Masa 🏳️⚧️ (she/they/them) (@MasaDiamond_) November 24, 2021
we got u https://t.co/uJBg5kP7xQ pic.twitter.com/hYrTEkS9Cp— Lady Bitch | Gucci Era (@dontrmrartpop) November 25, 2021
she does now. https://t.co/6BdUmlfxiO pic.twitter.com/HKi7MpP509— nai & sky’s auntie 🦋 (@boujeebx) November 24, 2021
One edit posted by @zvxkviru featured a live performance of “Water Under the Bridge” with Megan Thee Stallion performing “Body” that synced up perfectly.
November 25, 2021
Following this TikTok user, @officialmashart2 added Megan’s verse from “Body” to the video and made a full mash-up that was posted on YouTube.
The “WAP“ hitmaker also reposted the video, joking telling Adele that she’s ready.
@theestallion
Adele I am readyyyy 🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂♬ original sound - Megan Thee Stallion
The “Water Under the Bridge” sound has been used in over 50k videos with TikTokers using the choreography from “Body” by JaQuel Knight to create a brand new dance challenge.
@ecreip1 Pick me. Choose me. Love me. 😋dc: @JaQuel Knight #fyp #viral #foryoupage #adele #adele30 #megantheestallion #body #pickme #DealGuesser ♬ Water Under the Bridge - Adele
@jadenbarba we kinda ate @zachmolton 🖤 (ib: @treclements ♬ Water Under the Bridge - Adele
@yai_ariza This is genius!! @amari422_ #fyp #foryoupage dc @JaQuel Knight ♬ Water Under the Bridge - Adele
@alexdwong Auditioning to be Adele’s backup dancer 😄 #adele #megantheestallion #waterunderthebridge #dance #dancer DC: @JaQuel Knight ♬ Water Under the Bridge - Adele
In her interview with Zane on Apple Music shared ahead of the release of 30, Adele mentioned that there was a discussion about TikTok while she was making the record.
“The conversation of TikTok came up a lot, so I’m like, ‘TikTok who? But they’re like, ‘We’ve got to make sure these 14-year-olds know who you are.”
Adele questioned if music was only made for the TikTok crowd, who would be making music for her peers.
“If everyone’s making music for the TikTok, who’s making the music for my generation? My peers? I will do that job, gladly."
She continued: "I'd rather cater to people that have liked, are on my level in terms of the amount of years we've spent on earth and the things we've been through.
“I don't want 12-year-olds listening to this record. It's a bit too deep.
“There are 30 and 40-year-olds that are all committing to themselves and doing therapy. That's my vibe."
It looks like the teenagers on TikTok took Adele up on her challenge.