Adele and Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Instagram
WATCH: Adele and Megan Thee Stallion's 'collab' goes viral on TikTok

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 3h ago

Adele might have said that she doesn’t make music for TikTok, but it looks like she got her first viral sound on the app.

Last week, Twitter user @ramsthulani_ posed a very funny question asking why the “My Little Love” songstress doesn’t have background singers.

The initial response was tweeps laughing and making fun of it since Adele’s music doesn’t lend itself to background dancers.

However, Black Twitter had other plans and started superimposing some of Adele’s songs over dancing videos, creating too much enjoyment from the Twitterverse.

One edit posted by @zvxkviru featured a live performance of “Water Under the Bridge” with Megan Thee Stallion performing “Body” that synced up perfectly.

Following this TikTok user, @officialmashart2 added Megan’s verse from “Body” to the video and made a full mash-up that was posted on YouTube.

The “WAP“ hitmaker also reposted the video, joking telling Adele that she’s ready.

@theestallion

Adele I am readyyyy 🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂

♬ original sound - Megan Thee Stallion

The “Water Under the Bridge” sound has been used in over 50k videos with TikTokers using the choreography from “Body” by JaQuel Knight to create a brand new dance challenge.

@ecreip1 Pick me. Choose me. Love me. 😋dc: @JaQuel Knight #fyp #viral #foryoupage #adele #adele30 #megantheestallion #body #pickme #DealGuesser ♬ Water Under the Bridge - Adele
@jadenbarba we kinda ate @zachmolton 🖤 (ib: @treclements ♬ Water Under the Bridge - Adele
@yai_ariza This is genius!! @amari422_ #fyp #foryoupage dc @JaQuel Knight ♬ Water Under the Bridge - Adele
@alexdwong Auditioning to be Adele’s backup dancer 😄 #adele #megantheestallion #waterunderthebridge #dance #dancer DC: @JaQuel Knight ♬ Water Under the Bridge - Adele

In her interview with Zane on Apple Music shared ahead of the release of 30, Adele mentioned that there was a discussion about TikTok while she was making the record.

“The conversation of TikTok came up a lot, so I’m like, ‘TikTok who? But they’re like, ‘We’ve got to make sure these 14-year-olds know who you are.”

Adele questioned if music was only made for the TikTok crowd, who would be making music for her peers.

“If everyone’s making music for the TikTok, who’s making the music for my generation? My peers? I will do that job, gladly."

She continued: "I'd rather cater to people that have liked, are on my level in terms of the amount of years we've spent on earth and the things we've been through.

“I don't want 12-year-olds listening to this record. It's a bit too deep.

“There are 30 and 40-year-olds that are all committing to themselves and doing therapy. That's my vibe."

It looks like the teenagers on TikTok took Adele up on her challenge.

