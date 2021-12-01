WATCH: Adele and Megan Thee Stallion's 'collab' goes viral on TikTok

Adele might have said that she doesn’t make music for TikTok, but it looks like she got her first viral sound on the app. Last week, Twitter user @ramsthulani_ posed a very funny question asking why the “My Little Love” songstress doesn’t have background singers.

The initial response was tweeps laughing and making fun of it since Adele’s music doesn’t lend itself to background dancers. How come Adele never has any back up dancers? — T H U L A N I (@ramsthulani_) November 23, 2021 sad songs have no dance moves.. https://t.co/31xKhEwsyg — Stulla THE General 🇰🇪 (@HILLA254) November 24, 2021 Because her music is made for crying, you think I'm checking The choreography at her shows. Fuck no, I'm texting exes from 2013 https://t.co/gf69wokjwf — Bottom .05% Onlyfans Fritzgerald 🇭🇹 🇺🇸 (@Fritzgerald96) November 24, 2021 this literally doesn’t make any sense… what Adele song even requires back up dancers? https://t.co/COvyknHHPV — 💥BING BONG💥 (@iamsophialashay) November 24, 2021 However, Black Twitter had other plans and started superimposing some of Adele’s songs over dancing videos, creating too much enjoyment from the Twitterverse.

Following this TikTok user, @officialmashart2 added Megan’s verse from “Body” to the video and made a full mash-up that was posted on YouTube. The “WAP“ hitmaker also reposted the video, joking telling Adele that she’s ready.

In her interview with Zane on Apple Music shared ahead of the release of 30, Adele mentioned that there was a discussion about TikTok while she was making the record. “The conversation of TikTok came up a lot, so I’m like, ‘TikTok who? But they’re like, ‘We’ve got to make sure these 14-year-olds know who you are.” Adele questioned if music was only made for the TikTok crowd, who would be making music for her peers.

“If everyone’s making music for the TikTok, who’s making the music for my generation? My peers? I will do that job, gladly." She continued: "I'd rather cater to people that have liked, are on my level in terms of the amount of years we've spent on earth and the things we've been through. “I don't want 12-year-olds listening to this record. It's a bit too deep.