WATCH: Alicia Keys dances to Babes Wodumo’s latest single 'eLamont'

This past weekend was one that celebrated being black with the airing of Beyonce’s highly anticipated visual album, “Black Is King”. South African fans rejoiced and celebrated the many South African stars featured in the project, from the late Mary Twala to Nandi Madida, Warren Masemola, Busiswa, Nyanyiso Dzedze and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi. While everyone celebrated “Black Is King”, one international star was celebrating her anniversary and she did it by listening to gqom. American singer Alicia Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz celebrated their 10 year anniversary this past week and in a video released on social media, Alicia is seen dancing to Babes Wodumo’s latest single, “eLamont”. The new single is off her latest album, “Idando Kazi”. In the video, Alicia dances while her husband, who is recording it, hypes her up in the background.

While dancing, Swizz shouts “show them”, “woza“ and “yebo, washa”.

Once Alicia is done dancing, the couple’s sons Egypt and Genesis then dance to the exact same song.

❤️ Sizwe and MaMkhize are a reason to feel good today pic.twitter.com/R9oAp65S8t — Andile Msomi (@AndileWentPvt) August 2, 2020

Swizz is no stranger to South African music and has often spoken about how he loves genres that come out of Mzansi.

This is also not the first time a video of Alicia dancing to Babes’ music has surfaced.

She recently danced to “Wololo” at a party and Swizz uploaded the video onto his Instagram account.

Local tweeps were excited by the video and named Swizz and Alicia, Sizwe and MaMkhize.

It's safe to say that this musical couple loves gqom, and we don’t blame them.