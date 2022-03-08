WATCH: American rap star Bas lands in SA, shuts down show in Jozi

Bas has made no secret of his deep affinity for the African continent and, in particular, South Africa. Over the past few years, he's visited the country at least three times and expressed on social media on countless occasions how this is one of his favourite countries in the world.

The Dreamville” rapper landed in the country last weekend and has since been promoting his upcoming single featuring Gunna at several nightspots across the country. He's also expected to be collaborating with some local artists while he's here. Previously, he collaborated with "Let It Flow" hitmaker Shane Eagle on a single tiled "Ap3x - Remastered". "Playin my new shit everywhere we at in Jozi 🇿🇦. @1GunnaGunna skated OD. Yes I’m faded. ADMIRE HER…loading https://t.co/Mc0ZDIb60K"

ADMIRE HER…loading pic.twitter.com/Mc0ZDIb60K — Bas (@Bas) February 27, 2022 On Saturday, Bas performed in front of a full house at live music space Hallmark House in Doorfontein. During the live show, the floor at the venue seemed to cave in as fans were jumping up and down during a performance of his "Too High To Riot" classic "Housewives". Several other artists were in attendance and also took to the mic, including Moma, K-Zaka, Falcons, Akio, Luna Florentino and Chazzlehippie.

It's unclear how long Bas will be around for. In April, his Dreamville imprint will be hosting the annual Dreamville Festival in North Carolina. The line-up will include superstar artists such as Lil Baby, Kehlani, Wale, Lil Wayne, Jeezy, Ari Lennox, T.I and J. Cole. African aftobeats star Wizkid is also part of the line-up. Recently, the J. Cole protégé celebrated two of his single going platinum: "Costa Rica" ft. J.I.D, J. Cole and Earthgang, and "Down Bad" ft. Guapdad4000, J.I.D, Ski Mask The Slump Dog, Reese LAFLARE and Buddy.