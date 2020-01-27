Pop star Ariana Grande's reaction to Billie Eilish's acceptance speech at the Grammy Award ceremony here on Sunday has got people talking.
Billie took to the stage after winning album of the year for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?". Not only did the "bad guy" artiste make history after nabbing seven nominations in the top four major categories, but she became the youngest artiste to ever win album of the year.
"Ay, please, sit down," Billie began her speech with her brother Finneas O'Connell standing right by her side, reports eonline.com.
"Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this. 'thank u next'... and I think it deserves (it) more than anything in the world."
However, Ariana shook her head and mouthed the words "no, no, no".
Billie Eilish won album of the year at the Grammy’s and in her speech said Ariana grande deserved it