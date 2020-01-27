WATCH: Ariana Grande reacts to Billie Eilish shouting her out at Grammys









Ariana Grande, right, performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Pop star Ariana Grande's reaction to Billie Eilish's acceptance speech at the Grammy Award ceremony here on Sunday has got people talking.

Billie took to the stage after winning album of the year for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?". Not only did the "bad guy" artiste make history after nabbing seven nominations in the top four major categories, but she became the youngest artiste to ever win album of the year.

"Ay, please, sit down," Billie began her speech with her brother Finneas O'Connell standing right by her side, reports eonline.com.





"Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this. 'thank u next'... and I think it deserves (it) more than anything in the world."





However, Ariana shook her head and mouthed the words "no, no, no".





Billie Eilish won album of the year at the Grammy’s and in her speech said Ariana grande deserved it



Honestly that was so sweet🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/ftPNi7ddVy — ♡ (@anonprincessox) January 27, 2020

Ariana also blew air kisses and motioned her hands up and down to the 18-year-old after being praised.





"I love you so much," Billie continued to the "bloodline" singer, adding, "I'm not going to waste your time, I'm really not, I love you, thank you for this."





Finneas shared his thoughts on the album he helped produce and co-write.





"Thank you to the Recording Academy, thank you again to our team, our family, to the people that have supported us from the beginning," he said.





"To me, we didn't make an album to win a Grammy... we wrote an album about depression, suicidal thought, climate change and being the bad guy, whatever that means."





He concluded by saying: "We stand up here confused and grateful."



