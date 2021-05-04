WATCH: Ben Affleck rejected by model on dating app who thought he was catfishing her

Ben Affleck has gone viral after a model shared a TikTok of the time she “unmatched” with the celeb on a dating app.

The video has had tongues wagging all over social media since it was shared on Monday, by TikTok user, Nivine Jay.

She seems to have simply been participating in the “Waking up in the morning” challenge which shows people sharing videos of a time when something either really bizarre and unbelievable happened or, something super cringe-worthy.

For Jay, it was the former. The video begins with the words: “Thinking of the time where I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram,” pop up on the screen while Jay shakes her head woefully at the camera.

To prove the authenticity of what she was claiming, she included the clip of Affleck himself speaking directly into the camera and uttering the words: “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me.”

For most people, casually matching with a celebrity on a dating app seems like fantasy come to life.

However, Raya is a private, membership-based dating app that initially launched in 2015.

Later on, it added new features to promote professional networking for members within the entertainment industry.

Since Nivine is a model, author and actress who has a book out and has appeared in two films, “The Donut Split” (2014) and “Space Juice” (2021), it almost makes sense as to why they would make a good online match, and perhaps even run in the same social circles.

As the video began to spread like wildfire online, it also garnered a rather divisive comment section.

One commenter by the username @mamagonzales said, “the way he said ‘it’s me’, my soul would have left my body”.

To that, Jay confirmed, “my soul did leave my body”.

While many were completely wooed by her brush with a celebrity, others suspect that she used the app Cameo to forge the encounter.

Cameo is an American video-sharing website that allows celebrities to send personalised video messages to fans in return for monetary payments.

As of May 2020, more than 30 000 celebrities joined the platform.

In 16 hours, the video has received 1.6 million views, but Jay has yet to post an update on what her response to the the “Batman v Superman” actor was.

And with the amassing number of sceptics cropping up in the comment section, many people are also waiting on another TikTok video where she will refute those claims with further evidence and receipts.