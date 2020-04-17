WATCH: Beyoncé surprises fans with Disney Family Singalong appearance

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance on ABC's "Disney Family Singalong", where she dedicated "When You Wish Upon A Star" from "Pinocchio", to healthcare workers.

The 38-year-old superstar shocked fans by joining the star-studded event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, and performing the track "When You Wish Upon A Star" from the Disney classic "Pinocchio", which she dedicated to the healthcare workers who are hard at work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before she started singing, Beyoncé - who voiced Nala in the 2019 remake of 'The Lion King' for Disney - said: "I'm very proud to be a part of the Disney family. And to help present the Disney Songbook Singalong in partnership with Feeding America, I'd like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who've been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you."

After she finished her stunning performance, Beyoncé added: "Please onto your families tight. Please be safe, don't give up hope. We're going to get through this, I promise. God bless you!"