WATCH: Beyoncé was 'terrified' to start her own company

Beyoncé was "terrified" to start her own company and take a "bet" on herself.

The "Love On Top" hitmaker admitted she was nervous to take a "bet" on herself and start her own business but ultimately she took the plunge and never regretted it.

She said: "The entertainment business is still very sexist. It's still very male-dominated, and as a woman, I did not see enough female role models given the opportunity to do what I knew I had to do. Not enough black women had a seat at the table, so I had to go and chop my own wood and build my own table.

"Then, I had to invite the best there was to have a seat. That meant hiring women, men, outsiders, underdogs, people who were overlooked and underseen ... Stepping out is the best thing you can do for self-discovery. I know how hard it is to step out and bet on yourself. I had to trust that I was ready... but that was terrifying."