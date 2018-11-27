Blac Chyna. Picture: Instagram

Blac Chyna has never been one to shy away from a fight, and the reality TV was prepared to throw a punch during her recent visit to Nigeria. Chyna visited the country's capital, Lagos, to promote a skin whitening cream, but her association with the brand has not come without social media backlash.

Despite the outrage, the 30-year-old - who shares a child with Robert Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga - went through with the promotional trip, and things took a turn for the worst when she had a run-in with a fan in a parking lot.

In a video shared by The Shade Room, Chyna can be seen jumping out of her car and lunging at someone as her friend tries to hold her back. Chyna pushes her out of the way in an attempt to lay hands on the unknown individual.

This isn't the first time Chyna has been filmed fighting. During a visit to a theme park in California in April, Chyna attacked someone with a stroller.

At the time, Chyna took to social media to defend her actions: "Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it's a whole other story," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams mommy."