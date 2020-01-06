Brad Pitt insisted there would be no awkwardness if he bumped into his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet, as the pair are good friends.
The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star walked the red carpet just after the former 'Friends' star - whom he was married to between 2000 and 2005 - and he admitted it wouldn't awkward at all if the pair bumped into one another at the star-studded bash, which was held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in California.
The 56-year-old actor told "Entertainment Tonight": "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah."
Referring to Jennifer's reunion with her 'Friends' co-stars, which broke Instagram in October, when she made their selfie her first post on the social media app, he then quipped: "The second most important reunion of her year? I understand.
"That was a play on 'Friends'. They were saying that."