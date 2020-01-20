Brad Pitt joked he'll be boasting about his awards success in a bid to land a date.
The 56-year-old actor scooped Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work on "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" ahead of Jamie Foxx ("Just Mercy"), Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood") and "The Irishman"'s Al Pacino and Joe Pesci and joked as he got on stage he'd be boasting about it on dating apps.
Taking to the stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, he quipped: "I go to add this to my Tinder profile, Thank you my brothers and sisters, this means so much. More than I can possibly fathom.
I watch everything, I watch you all and the work has been mesmerising, so I thank you all.