Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. Picture: AP

Britney Spears has gushed over her "hot" boyfriend Sam Asghari, confessing that she "can't believe" she gets to wake up to him every morning. The "Piece of Me" hitmaker says she feels very lucky to be waking up to the personal trainer every morning, as he showed off his cooking skills.

In the video posted to Instagram, she said: "I can't believe I wake up every morning to this man ... Not only is my boyfriend really hot, he's probably like the best chef in the world. He's showing off right now."

Britney's relationship with Sam has gone from strength to strength as of late after the duo met on the set of her 'Slumber Party' video.

Explaining how they first met, she shared: "We were doing the scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom and we were sitting there and waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time.

"We were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other ... I kept his number, and it was so weird - it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag. I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute.' So then I called him, and ever since then ... He is just a really fun, funny person."

Britney previously confessed Sam inspires her to be better and makes her feel "like the luckiest girl in the world".

She shared: "Everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!! (sic)"