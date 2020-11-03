WATCH: Cardi B officially calls off divorce from Offset

Cardi B has officially called off her divorce from Offset. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker filed for divorce from the Migos rapper in September, but she has now decided to stay with him and has filed new documents stating her intention to call off their current divorce. However, these papers have been filed "without prejudice" which means she can file for divorce again in the future, TMZ reports. It comes after Cardi blasted social media critics after reconciling with Offset. The “I Like It” rapper hit back at followers who criticised her decision to get back together with her husband.

She wrote on the microblogging site: "Twitter users be like, 'Cardi, you're in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh.

“We gotta save you.' And I be, 'All right, but can I f*** him today? Because I need to have sex'. And n****** in my DMs talking about, 'What up big head?'

“I don't like that. I'm 28 years old, and my head's not big. Actually, it is, but not with a lace front. The f***. (sic)"

And sources claimed Cardi and Offset were "all over each other" during the “WAP” hitmaker’s birthday party.

A source said: "Cardi and Offset reunited for her birthday party last night and were acting like they were back together.

“They were all over each other the entire night and were having a lot of fun. They were very into each other and it seemed like they were on great terms.

“Cardi was in a great mood and was so happy. There was no drama and it was a great group of her closest friends."

And Offset further fuelled reconciliation rumours when he took to Instagram to tell the world he is “lucky” to know Cardi.

Alongside a picture of himself and Cardi, Offset wrote on the image-sharing website: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! Over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f****** balling I'm lucky. (sic)"