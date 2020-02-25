Cardi B has urged Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya to "speak her truth", after she came out as transgender earlier this month.
The 12-year-old daughter of the retired NBA star was born a boy named Zion, but came out earlier this month after her dad revealed she wants to be known as Zaya.
Following the news, many critics claimed Zaya is too young to make her own decision about her identity, and now rapper Cardi B has taken to Instagram to defend the youngster.
Speaking on an Instagram Live, the "I Like It" rapper said: "How old is too young? If you are born thinking that you are a girl in a boy's body, how old do you have to be to keep knowing that that's who you are? That's your identity. What is the age limit for you to know that that's what you want to be?"