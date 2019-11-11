Cuba Gooding Jr. was confronted by his girlfriend in a club over the weekend as they celebrated her birthday.
The "Jerry Maguire" star was celebrating his other half Claudine De Niro's birthday at Mango's Tropical Cafe in South Beach on Saturday when she fumed at him and a row ensued.
In a video obtained by TMZ, Claudine chats to Cuba by the bar area, where she gets close to his face, knocking over a number of glasses on the bar, whilst Cuba shows no emotion.
Claudine was then removed from the bar after also getting aggressive with security, whilst his attorney, Mark Heller, played it down, saying she simply got a "little overly playful".