WATCH: DaBaby slammed for throwing cash in the streets of Nigeria: ‘I find this s*** so disrespectful’’

DaBaby has been documenting his trip to Lagos, Nigeria through his Instagram profile for the past couple of days. He's apparently in the country to shoot the music video for an unreleased song with afrobeats star Davido.

One of his most recent posts, which shows DaBaby throwing cash at fans gathered outside his ride, has been widely shared on social media, drawing widespread criticism. "DaBaby is just enjoying Nigeria,“ posted @NAIJA_PR. DaBaby is just enjoying Nigeria pic.twitter.com/OcIPqlriOO — Naija (@Naija_PR) May 18, 2022 In the video, the American rapper can be seen at the back of a car with the window open as he looks out into a sea of people gathered around the car.

Someone next to him on the passenger seat then asks: "Baby what you about to do?" "They told me to show love," he responds, as he starts running his fingers through some money. "I'm about to show love and give back." DaBaby creates a frenzy in Nigeria. Picture: Instagram DaBaby then pulls his upper body out of the window and throws money into the crowd, sending people running to collect the money scattered across the road.

Even policemen can be seen trying to get their share of the loot. Many Tweeps have expressed their disapproval of DaBaby's antics. "I find this shit so disrespectful like bro if you really are doing it to help out you can just hand it out don’t need to throw it," commented @youraverag1.

I find this shit so disrespectful like bro if you really are doing it to help out you can just hand it out don’t need to throw it https://t.co/wkgbeArgy2 — . (@youraverag1) May 19, 2022 @ANTHONY_MB75 wasnt3too happy either, he wrote: "The whole time I was like “if he throws that money, I swear if he throws that mon-“ and he f*ckin did. Corny ass, empty headed ass nigga ! P*ssin me off." The whole time I was like “if he throws that money, I swear if he throws that mon-“ and he f*ckin did. Corny ass, empty headed ass nigga ! Pissin me off https://t.co/TsM0v49DPS — Anthony’s 🅿️ (@anthony_MB75) May 19, 2022 @fucconfafa had a more philosophical take on the incident: "not to be a hater… rlly i don’t wanna be one but has any of these people thought to invest in infrastructure that will uplift the community instead of throwing bills at people like they were throwing bread at ducks?? not tryna be a hater tho but." not to be a hater… rlly i don’t wanna be one but has any of these people thought to invest in infrastructure that will uplift the community instead of throwing bills at people like they were throwing bread at ducks?? not tryna be a hater tho but… 😬 https://t.co/8uRBHkHdp0 — FΛFΛ🧣 (@fucconfafa) May 19, 2022 The controversial “Bop” hitmaker has been regularly caught up in negative headlines since his first major brush with controversy last year. He had made homophobic comments while on stage during a live performance at Rolling Loud.

