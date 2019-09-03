Kanye West. Picture: Bang Showbiz

A viral video showing rapper Kanye West reportedly eating his earwax has shocked the Twitterati. The fan-captured clip has also sparked a debate online. The video was shot at the 42-year-old musician's Sunday service, where he stands among a sea of people. At one point, Kanye digs into the lower part of his inner ear, and then brings out the finger only to quickly puts it into his mouth, reports "aceshowbiz".

"So I didn't even notice but I got a video of @kanyewest eating his earwax," the uploader wrote alongside the video.

So I didn’t even notice but I got a video of @kanyewest eating his earwax 😂 pic.twitter.com/LZyungkpDJ — dad bod (@j0rgecastr0) September 1, 2019

The video has been retweeted 20.4K times and has gained 111.7K likes and 2.7M views as of now.

One user wrote: "Woke up and saw kanye eat his ear wax. Logging off for da day". Another quipped: "Kanye eats ear wax, maybe he knows something we don't?"

However, many fans jumped to his defense. "Cap he didn't even dig in his ear he scratched his earlobe and took gum out his mouth," one tweeted.

Another wrote: "Trying to get some seconds of fame. Scratched his ear and removed something from his mouth. Simple."

Brad Pitt was also spotted at the "Bound 2" hitmaker's weekly religious concert - which has been attended by the likes of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in the past - in the Watts neighbourhood of the Californian city yesterday.

The "Fury" star, who was dressed in a casual t-shirt and a grey flat cap, was filmed by an onlooker walking up to the 42-year-old rapper and patting him on the shoulder.

A source told TMZ.com that Brad's decision to attend the service was a "spur-of-the-moment deal" and it's not the first time he's gone along to one of the gatherings.