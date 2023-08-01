WATCH: Diddy once again caught up in controversial Tupac murder saga as alleged accomplice calls him out

Media mogul P. Diddy has once again found himself caught up in the messy controversy around the unsolved murder of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur. A new twist in the nearly three decade long saga emerged after it was recently revealed that authorities in Nevada had searched a home linked to Duane “Keefe D” Davis.

Keefe’s nephew Orlando Anderson has long been thought to be a primary suspect in the rapper’s killing. Keefe has also claimed that he was an accomplice to the murder on several occasions. According to the Daily Mirror, police recovered several .40 calibre bullets while executing the search warrant last week.

A few days later Keefe spoke on how he first met Diddy, who is alleged to have ordered the hit on Tupac, and how he regrets ever crossing paths with him.

“If I wouldn’t have ever met him, I wouldn’t have ever been involved in this bull***t,” he revealed. “I would’ve never met the brother. I never would’ve been involved in this bulls***.” He then placed some of the blame for his empire and the downfall of Deathrow Records on Diddy. “It really crashed two people’s empire in one night. Mine’s for sure — Suge’s too. (Diddy) the only one still balling. He made our sh** go down, man.”

Back in 2021, during his previous interview on the podcast, Keefe gave a blow by blow account of how his nephew, who died a few years later in an unrelated gang shooting, killed Tupac.

“We just pulled up to the stop light. They were making a right (and) there was about 17 cars. We just pulled up in the gutter lane and seen their ass, and that first shot hit Big Boy (Suge Knight) in the head, I thought he was dead.” He added, “Suge just ducked his head and the first bullet went in his head and the next one’s hit him (Tupac) and he was trying to do a break dance, trying to jump in the back seat or something. Looked like he was trying to jump up but bullets was hitting his ass.” LAPD detective Greg Karding, who was handled the case back in 2006 before coming to the conclusion that Diddy put a $1m hit on both Tupac and Knight, who were his rivals, responded by slamming the LAPD.