WATCH: Drake shoves fan who rushed him on stage, social media reacts

A video has been circulating on social media over the past couple of days of Canadian rapper Drake shoving a fan who rushed him on stage during his recent ‘It's All a Blur’ Tour stop in Austin, Texas. During the show, as Drake speaks with the crowd, a fan suddenly approaches him and catches him off guard, prompting Drake to shove him back.

The ‘God’s Plan’ star then seems to relax after a few moments and shakes the fan’s hand after apparently realising that he isn’t a threat to him. As Drake directs him towards the security at the edge of the stage, he questions the security for letting the fan on stage and taking so long to intervene. “Y'all not doing security out here? There’s no security here? Boy, you slow as f***!” “Drake called out security for being ‘slow as f*ck’ after a fan rushed the stage at his recent concert,” shared Daily Loud along with a video of the incident. The video has been viewed over 25 million times on X.

Drake called out security for being “slow as f*ck” after a fan rushed the stage at his recent concert. pic.twitter.com/2fEgnc07D7 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 12, 2023 Some fans have criticised Drake for his response, while others have defended him.

“NGL, pushing the fan away on stage wasn't the right call. I get it: fans aren't allowed on stage, blah blah. BUT, as an artist, fans do ANYTHING for a touch/selfie with rockstars,” shared one X user. Another responded by defending him, “Being someone’s fan doesn’t entitle you too touching them without consent, invading their personal space, interrupting their show, breaking security protocol, etc. Performers are people not objects.”

Over the weekend, a similar incident occurred when Nasty C shoved and punched a fan who jumped on stage and tried to dance with him while he was performing during a show in Zambia. “Nasty C punches a fan in Zambia during his performance,” shared SA Hip Hop Feeds.