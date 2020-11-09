WATCH: Dwayne Johnson cried over election result

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has admitted he cried "manly tears" when Joe Biden won the US presidential election. The “Moana” actor - who made his first-ever presidential endorsement when he spoke up for the Democrat candidate in September - admitted he "got a little emotional" when the result was announced on Saturday because he believed it showed the importance of "decency". Dwayne - who has Simone, 19, from his first marriage to Dany Garcia, and Jasmine, five, and Tiana, two, with wife Lauren Hashian - said in a video shared to Instagram: "Manly tears, of course. I may have cried a tear or two or 10, My vote represented my little girls. "It also represented humanity, decency [and] principles and values Lauren and I instill in our little daughters.

“And finally, my vote represented the importance of just being a decent human being. And to me, being a decent human being matters."

But the 45-year-old star warned the "real work" begins now to bring the "divided" country back together.

He continued: "This win feels so good, but now the real work begins. Because we have an entire country divided.

"I'm not turning my back on you just because we have a difference of opinion. I'm not made that way.

“I'm still right here, and when the sun comes up, we all get up with it — go to work, feed our families, and pay our bills.

"Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and to all our American people for engaging in the biggest voter turnout our country has ever seen.

"Stand tall, lay it all on the line, and cheers to UNITY and finding common ground. Let's get to work."