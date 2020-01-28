Ellen DeGeneres broke down in tears while taping an emotional monologue for her talk show on Monday.
The 62-year-old star began the taping of Tuesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" by reflecting on the tragic death of Kobe Bryant - who died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people on Sunday, which was also her birthday - and urged her fans to "celebrate life" because it is "short".
After thanking the audience for attending the taping, Ellen said: "Today is Monday. Yesterday was Sunday and it happened to be my birthday and the Grammy Awards. I was nominated. I didn't win. Not the point.
"Yesterday was a celebratory day and we got tragic news about Kobe Bryant and everything changed in a second.
"That's what I want to talk about: Life is short and it's fragile. And we don't know how many birthdays we have.